NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) & ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) Head to Head Survey

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) and ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NetScout Systems and ARB IOT Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetScout Systems $792.88 million 1.78 -$147.73 million ($2.10) -9.40 ARB IOT Group $150.23 million 0.06 $5.53 million N/A N/A

ARB IOT Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NetScout Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetScout Systems -74.02% 5.35% 3.90% ARB IOT Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares NetScout Systems and ARB IOT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

91.6% of NetScout Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of ARB IOT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of NetScout Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NetScout Systems and ARB IOT Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetScout Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00 ARB IOT Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

NetScout Systems currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.51%. Given NetScout Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NetScout Systems is more favorable than ARB IOT Group.

Risk & Volatility

NetScout Systems has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARB IOT Group has a beta of 3.48, meaning that its stock price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NetScout Systems beats ARB IOT Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks. It also provides nGeniusPULSE, an active testing tool that enables enterprises to identify infrastructure performance issues and determine application availability, reliability, and performance; and nGenius Business Analytics solution, which enables service providers to analyze their network traffic. In addition, the company offers ISNG, an advanced passive network probe; packet flow systems that deliver targeted network traffic access to various monitoring and security tools and systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic. Further, it provides cybersecurity solutions to protect their networks against distributed denial of service attacks under the Arbor brand, such as Arbor Sightline, Arbor Threat Mitigation System, Arbor Insight, Arbor Edge Defense, and Arbor Cloud. Additionally, the company offers advanced threat detection solutions, such as Omnis Cyber Investigator. It serves enterprise customers in various industries, including financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, cable operators, Internet service providers, and cloud providers; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

About ARB IOT Group

(Get Free Report)

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors. The company offers IoT smart agriculture solutions, such as designing the layout of the smart farm for the application and integration of IoT in farming and hydroponics, which includes the procurement of sensors and surveillance cameras, as well as other hardware for farm; designing of software to enable transfer of data from the smart farm to a cloud server, which can then be accessed remotely through smart devices; installing, testing, and commissioning of the hardware and software; and after-sales services comprising data analytics and periodic maintenance services. In addition, it provides IoT system development solutions, including procuring, supplying, and delivering industrial building systems for construction projects; and IoT gadget distribution solutions comprising supply chain and distribution of smart phones, accessories, and ICT and IoT products, as well as provides shipping tracking and status updates, customer care line, online chat support, digital marketing, pre-installation, and warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. ARB IOT Group Limited is a subsidiary of ARB Berhad.

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.