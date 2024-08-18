Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at JMP Securities

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STIM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 109.00% and a negative net margin of 45.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $45,907.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,324,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,272.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $45,907.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,324,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,272.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Cascella bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 279,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,487.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Washington CORP lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 1,274,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 599,455 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 487,591 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,039,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 178,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

