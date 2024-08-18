NFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0185 on Major Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011548 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,680.33 or 1.00021618 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007718 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012387 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

