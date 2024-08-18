NFT (NFT) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011184 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,845.03 or 1.00032131 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007696 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012337 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.