NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,994,210 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 225,686 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $225,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,342,012,000 after buying an additional 501,792 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in NIKE by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NIKE by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,315,097,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,073,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,091 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.59.

Get Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 0.9 %

NKE traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $83.23. 13,794,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,563,057. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.