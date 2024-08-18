NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Declares $0.43 Dividend

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

NL Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years. NL Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries Stock Up 4.0 %

NL Industries stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. 44,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,039. NL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.81 million, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.