Noble Financial Weighs in on Lifeway Foods, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lifeway Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Noble Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lifeway Foods’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Lifeway Foods’ FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

LWAY opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.01. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $49.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Lifeway Foods

In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 14,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $179,826.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,125,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,839,135.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 14,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $179,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,125,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,839,135.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $174,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,084,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,977,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 2,334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

