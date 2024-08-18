Nosana Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (NOS)

Nosana (NOS) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Nosana has a total market cap of $135.99 million and approximately $351,835.33 worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nosana has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Nosana token can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00002517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nosana

Nosana was first traded on January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,847,148 tokens. Nosana’s official message board is nosana.medium.com. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai. The official website for Nosana is nosana.io.

Buying and Selling Nosana

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 1.46185897 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $290,681.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”

