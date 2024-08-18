Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock remained flat at $13.31 on Friday. 97,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,861. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
