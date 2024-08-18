Oakworth Capital Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 448,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,746,000 after purchasing an additional 425,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 795.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 325,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 289,099 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $17,337,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,467.7% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 205,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 200,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,352.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 189,107 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.58. The company had a trading volume of 279,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,271. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $82.26. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average of $78.32.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

