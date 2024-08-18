Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $178,000 Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 12,144.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $32.64. 1,548,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,531. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.07.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

