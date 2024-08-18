Oakworth Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 51.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTLS. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 368,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 69.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 302,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 123,860 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 557.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 239,972 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 261,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,664,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.08. 69,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,944. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.15 and a 1 year high of $63.55.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

