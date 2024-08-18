Oakworth Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 40.1% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 557,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,904,000 after acquiring an additional 159,612 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 25.5% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 38,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Textron by 6.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 185.2% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

TXT traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $87.94. 683,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,581. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average is $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

