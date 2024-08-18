Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 2,623 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 117.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.44.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $28,366.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,833 shares in the company, valued at $685,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,245 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

NYSE SNV traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $47.83.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

