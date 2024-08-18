Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 600 iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IXUS traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,827. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $70.62. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average of $67.37.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.