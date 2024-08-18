Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 430 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,208,000 after purchasing an additional 79,645 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,095,000 after acquiring an additional 59,183 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 425,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

MGC traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $200.12. 47,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,317. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.94 and a fifty-two week high of $204.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.62.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

