Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 750 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Read Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $43.19. 5,369,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,505,938. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.