Oakworth Capital Inc. Takes $113,000 Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,679,000. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 170.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 74,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 46,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $246.71. 5,194,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,587,897. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.23 and its 200-day moving average is $231.49. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.