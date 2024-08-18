Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Achieves $384.22 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $384.22 million and $9.28 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.54 or 0.04505508 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00035616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006663 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.05671559 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $6,774,291.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.