Objectivity Squared LLC Has $10.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Objectivity Squared LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.57. The stock had a trading volume of 791,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,884. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $60.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.32.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

