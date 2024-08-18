OFI Invest Asset Management Buys 6,409 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

OFI Invest Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1,954.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.08. 64,870,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,751,404. The stock has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.36, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $32.75.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 506,580 shares of company stock valued at $14,748,074. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

