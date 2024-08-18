OFI Invest Asset Management Buys 662 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.19. 5,369,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,505,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

