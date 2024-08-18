OFI Invest Asset Management Buys New Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,660,329.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,815. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

