OFI Invest Asset Management Buys Shares of 10,900 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $929,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,850,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE PAG traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.44. 123,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.69 and a 200-day moving average of $153.61. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.95 and a 12-month high of $179.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.70%.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total value of $122,228.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 51.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.