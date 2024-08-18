OFI Invest Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

OFI Invest Asset Management decreased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 122,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 232,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 53.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

NYSE:EXR traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.27. The stock had a trading volume of 870,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,487. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $171.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

