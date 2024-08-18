OFI Invest Asset Management Invests $501,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.6 %

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.33 and its 200 day moving average is $113.03. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $126.45. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.