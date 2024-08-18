OFI Invest Asset Management Purchases New Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.26. 1,341,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,687. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMH shares. StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.21.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

