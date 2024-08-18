OFI Invest Asset Management Takes $726,000 Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 3,743.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Trex by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its holdings in Trex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $95.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Trex Price Performance

TREX stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,001. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.59 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.97.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.