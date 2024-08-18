OFI Invest Asset Management Takes Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 76,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FIGS by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 41,770 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in FIGS by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Stock Performance

NYSE FIGS traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,853,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,000. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $944.77 million, a PE ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. FIGS had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $144.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIGS

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $228,849.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 425,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,547. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 44,638 shares of company stock worth $252,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

(Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.