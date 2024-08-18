OFI Invest Asset Management Takes Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 76,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FIGS by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 41,770 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in FIGS by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
FIGS Stock Performance
NYSE FIGS traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,853,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,000. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $944.77 million, a PE ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $228,849.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 425,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,547. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 44,638 shares of company stock worth $252,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.
About FIGS
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.
