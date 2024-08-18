OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.
OFS Credit Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OCCIO remained flat at $24.34 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $24.48.
About OFS Credit
