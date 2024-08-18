ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Vista Investment Partners LLC

Vista Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,811 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $376,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 16.6% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 267.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

OKE traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $87.46. 5,610,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.09. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $87.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

