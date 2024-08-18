Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $697,276,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $418,102,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the first quarter worth approximately $90,274,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,717,000 after purchasing an additional 785,305 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the first quarter worth approximately $57,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $75.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,390,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,052. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onsemi news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.61.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

