Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.80.

RGLS stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.62. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $18,627,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $18,000,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $14,400,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,050,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 158.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 453,784 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

