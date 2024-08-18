OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $5.25 price target for the company.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OPHC

OptimumBank Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $4.91.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 18.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank during the first quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimumBank by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OptimumBank by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimumBank

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.