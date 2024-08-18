Osmosis (OSMO) Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular exchanges. Osmosis has a market cap of $252.37 million and $5.20 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Osmosis has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Osmosis alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Osmosis

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,962,122 coins and its circulating supply is 677,529,030 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a governance token for the Osmosis network, an automated market maker (AMM) protocol launched in 2021 by Sunny Aggarwal and Dev Ojha. Osmosis uses the Cosmos SDK and Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. It allows users to create customizable liquidity pools and adjust parameters based on market conditions. OSMO token holders can vote on upgrades, allocate mining rewards, and set swap fees. The network’s suite of DAO-gated dApps and continuous development aim to create a full-service, cross-chain exchange and DeFi hub.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Osmosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Osmosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.