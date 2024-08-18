OUTFRONT Media Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OUTFRONT Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OUTFRONT Media’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.60. OUTFRONT Media had a negative return on equity of 72.77% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 1.8 %

OUT opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. OUTFRONT Media has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Quarry LP grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 8.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 834,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 66,516 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 7.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,304,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after buying an additional 94,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 25,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is -45.11%.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

