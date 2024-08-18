Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,697,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,790 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.32% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $117,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 503.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.91. 842,061 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

