Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $190.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PKG

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.4 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $196.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.38. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Free Report

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.