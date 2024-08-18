Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 19th. Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Palo Alto Networks has set its Q4 guidance at $1.40-1.42 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $334.11 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $201.17 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.85. The firm has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa America raised Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total transaction of $12,209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,223,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,984,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total value of $12,209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,223,567 shares in the company, valued at $414,984,983.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

