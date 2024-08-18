Park National (NYSE:PRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park National (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Park National alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Park National

Park National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRK opened at $164.66 on Thursday. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $91.78 and a fifty-two week high of $190.84. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.91.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.39. Park National had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $126.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.52 million.

Park National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Park National’s payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Insider Transactions at Park National

In related news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.06, for a total value of $84,925.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,030.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.06, for a total transaction of $84,925.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,030.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total value of $98,640.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,470.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Park National by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,507,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park National by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 6,882.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $957,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park National

(Get Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.