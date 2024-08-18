Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 838.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 target price (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.43.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $583.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $593.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.27.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

