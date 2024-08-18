Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,261,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 197,555 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $33,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth about $495,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 298,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 70,229 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 263.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 68,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,579,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,917,207. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. Research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PTEN. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

