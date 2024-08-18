PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd

NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd boosted its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the quarter. PDD comprises about 16.1% of NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 1,106.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.29. 10,164,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,304,147. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.36. The company has a market cap of $205.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.63. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.44 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. On average, analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

