Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,886 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,723. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.23. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $78.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2669 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

