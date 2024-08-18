PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $40,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,241,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 260,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,614,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,452. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $237.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

