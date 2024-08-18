Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Sells C$453,138.50 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Michael Macbean sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.86, for a total value of C$453,138.50.

PEY opened at C$14.65 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$11.09 and a 52 week high of C$15.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The company has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.12). Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 34.53%. The company had revenue of C$332.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$358.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.6968215 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

PEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.55.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

