Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,562,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 240.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,170,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 826,891 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,042,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,337,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,619,000 after purchasing an additional 577,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 60.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 791,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after purchasing an additional 297,945 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.01. 736,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PECO. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

