Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.99 Per Share

Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.9855 per share on Monday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Pick n Pay Stores’s previous dividend of $0.56.
Pick n Pay Stores Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PKPYY opened at $6.75 on Friday. Pick n Pay Stores has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $7.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66.
Pick n Pay Stores Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pick n Pay Stores
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Pick n Pay Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pick n Pay Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.