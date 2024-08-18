Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.40

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.40 and traded as high as C$7.00. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at C$7.00, with a volume of 200 shares.

Pinetree Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 8.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinetree Capital had a net margin of 95.14% and a return on equity of 27.46%.

Pinetree Capital Company Profile

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in enterprise software, financial and healthcare industries.

