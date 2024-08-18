Piper Sandler Cuts Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $6.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.35.

SWN opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,926,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741,562 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968,002 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,923,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270,110 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,007,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,598,000 after purchasing an additional 143,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3,468.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,360,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013,898 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

